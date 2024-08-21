You can buy Xiaomi Smart Band 9 in Ukraine for UAH 1,69921.08.24
Xiaomi announced a new fitness bracelet Smart Band 9 in Ukraine. The device is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 1200 nits and support for the Always On Display (AOD) function.
Key features include Bluetooth 5.4, built-in GPS, water resistance, and various health and sleep monitoring sensors. The bracelet runs on the HyperOS operating system and is equipped with a 233 mAh battery that provides up to 21 days of operation on a single charge. More than 150 sports modes are also supported.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is available in Midnight Black, Arctic Blue, Titan Gray, Mystic Rose and Glacier Silver colors at a price of UAH 1,699.
Recently, Xiaomi expanded the functionality of its Mi Band fitness trackers by adding the ability to share health data with friends and family members. Users can now share information about their physical activity, sleep, heart rate and other metrics through the Mi Fitness app. This function allows you to motivate each other and support the achievement of goals.
To activate data sharing, you need to go to the “Health” tab in the Mi Fitness application, select the “My Friends” section, invite other users to become “My Friends and Family” and set the “General Data” option. Among the indicators available for sharing are exercise details, heart rate, sleep patterns, blood pressure, number of steps, standing time, activity intensity, weight and blood oxygen saturation level.
The function has already started to spread, but it is not yet available to all users. In the near future, its support will gradually expand.
