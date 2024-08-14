You can buy Xiaomi Smart Band 9 in Europe from August 16 for 40 euros14.08.24
Xiaomi is preparing a new fitness tracker Smart Band 9 for release in Europe. The official release will take place on August 16, and the price of the device will be 39 euros.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 has kept the design of its predecessor. Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is equipped with a similar 1.62-inch AMOLED display. The brightness of the display is increased to 1200 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hz, and more than 200 different watch faces are available. The screen also supports Always-On Display (AOD).
The new bracelet is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and NFC (depending on the model). It is waterproof and equipped with a variety of health tracking sensors such as SpO2 and heart rate sensor. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is able to monitor more than 150 types of activities.
The device runs on the HyperOS operating system and has built-in features such as an alarm clock, Weather app, music control, and more.
The bracelet is powered by a battery with a capacity of 233 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 21 days of autonomous operation.
At one time, the Mi Band 8 could be attached to a shoe to get more information during a run, including the force of the foot’s impact on the ground and the length of the stride.
