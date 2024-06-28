You can buy the MSI Claw A1M portable console in Ukraine at a price of UAH 25,999

This year, MSI introduced a new portable gaming console. -proczessora-intel-core-ultra/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Claw A1M is based on an Intel Core Ultra processor, and now it is available for Ukrainian gamers. The device has an ergonomic design, triggers and joysticks with the Hall effect , as well as a 7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with NPU, Intel Arc graphics and Intel XeSS upscaling support is responsible for performance. The Cooler Boost HyperFlow cooling system ensures efficient cooling of the device. The Thunderbolt 4 connector allows you to connect various peripheral devices to the console, including an external video card, and quickly transfer data. The battery with a capacity of 53 Wh provides the best battery life in its class.

There are three configuration consoles in Ukraine:

Claw A1M-3: based on an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD;

Claw A1M-2: based on an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD;

Claw A1M-1: based on an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

Accessories for MSI Claw A1M are also available in Ukraine:

MSI NEST docking station with additional interfaces and a Type-C cable, which allows you to turn Claw into a full-fledged gaming PC and quickly charge it;

a case for transportation, which can be a stand;

protective glass for the console screen;

comfortable strap;

unique metal Claw key ring for true fans of the brand.

Before the start of sales, the company has prepared promotional offers for Claw A1M buyers who will buy the device from MSI partner stores:

The first 10 console buyers who register on the promotion page will each receive a $100 Steam wallet refill. All buyers of the Claw A1M-3 console will receive a case, protective glass, key fob and strap as a gift. All buyers of the Claw A1M-2 console will receive a case and protective glass as a gift. Each console comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass with access to a large library of the best games.

More information about promotional offers can be found on the company’s site.