ASUS presented its first laptop in Ukraine based on ARM architecture. It became Vivobook S 15 (S5507). ), which is also the first computer Copilot+ PC by Microsoft, equipped with AI functions and exclusive software from ASUS.
Thanks to the built-in AI processing module, users get hardware acceleration of artificial intelligence functions, and the Qualcomm processor provides a good level of performance and energy efficiency.
As for software, most programs and content editors are compatible with the new type of processors. They run in an adapted ARM version or in x64 compatibility mode. In fact, the user will not notice the difference, unless some program is not fully optimized.
We will analyze these and other nuances in more detail during the tests, when the device reaches our editorial office.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) specs
ASUS Vivobook S 15 implements AI Windows tools. The Qualcomm Hexagon neural processor built into the X Elite platform has a performance of 45 TOPS, which provides accelerated local AI data processing. The notebook supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and has a PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive of up to 1 TB.
The device has an ultra-thin all-metal body with a thickness of 14.7 mm and weighs only 1.42 kg. For added durability, the notebook features tapered edges and a CNC-engraved logo.
According to internal tests, the 70 Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life, and the fast charging function and USB-C Easy Charge technology allow you to charge the device from almost any power adapter.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 is equipped with two USB4 ports with support for fast charging, display of images on monitors with 4K resolution and data transfer at a speed of up to 40 Gbit/s. The laptop also has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card slot, and a combined audio jack.
A Windows laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM processor can already be bought in Ukraine. ASUS Vivobook S 15 was the first model on our market
