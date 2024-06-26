Yatri Project 1 Gen 2 – first motorcycle in the world with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto26.06.24
Nepalese startup Yatri Motorcycles has announced the imminent release of its new Project 1 Gen 2 electric motorcycle. The main innovation of the model will be the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless systems, which were previously used mainly in cars. This will allow motorcycle owners to easily connect their smartphones to the vehicle without resorting to cables or additional accessories.
The P1 Gen 2 motorcycle touchscreen supports navigation, calls, messages and music playback, making it not only an advanced technological solution, but also comfortable for everyday use.
Yatri has not announced a specific launch date or price for the new model, but the P1 Gen 2 is expected to go on sale in 2024. The current P1 model is already available for purchase in Nepal starting at around 565,000 Nepalese Rupees (about $4,240).
Yatri CTO Thakur Poudel (Thakur Poudel) emphasized that the innovation will significantly improve the convenience and safety of rides by allowing owners to use the basic functions of their phones through the motorcycle’s built-in display and control them with voice commands. In addition, the P1 Gen 2 will be equipped with additional protection, including a safety cage and a frame slider.
