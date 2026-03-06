Xiaomi’s Leica Leitz Phone imitates the shooting style of the classic Leica M3 and M9 cameras

The company has launched the Leica Leitz Phone smartphone on the European market – the device was previously available in limited quantities in Asia. The model is positioned as a flagship with an emphasis on mobile photography and mechanical controls.

In fact, this is a global version of the Chinese exclusive, but with changes for the European market, including a reduced battery capacity.

Camera and mechanical control ring

The main emphasis is on the camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP inch sensor and an additional 200 MP telephoto lens with a variable focal length of 75-100 mm.

The key feature is the physical Leica Camera Ring around the camera block. It rotates and allows you to manually control the zoom and exposure. The manufacturer relies on tactile control, which simulates working with classic photographic equipment.

The software part implements shooting profiles stylized as Leica M3 and Leica M9 cameras.

Performance and screen

The hardware platform is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The amount of RAM is 16 GB, the built-in storage is 1 TB. RAW shooting is supported without memory restrictions.

The 6.9-inch OLED display is declared with a peak brightness of up to 3500 cd/m². The manufacturer also indicates the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP68 body protection and stereo speakers with support for Dolby

European version: smaller battery, same price

The European modification received a 6000 mAh battery instead of 6800 mAh in the Chinese version. At the same time, wired charging with a capacity of 90 W and wireless charging up to 50 W has been retained.

The retail price in Europe is 2000 euros. Additionally, the Photography Kit Pro accessory is offered – a handle with an additional 2000 mAh battery worth 200 euros.

Against this backdrop, other manufacturers continue to look for ways to reduce the cost of screens and components. In particular, TCL CSOT is developing display printing technologies instead of traditional sputtering, which could potentially change the cost structure in the OLED segment.