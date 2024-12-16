Xiaomi will make its smartphones compatible with Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod

Xiaomi is planning to make its smartphones compatible with Apple devices such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. According to insider information from Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is likely to develop its own companion app or a dedicated app to ensure this compatibility.

While details have not yet been revealed, such integration could be a significant step in expanding Apple’s ecosystem, opening up the possibility of interoperability with devices from other manufacturers, including Android.

Xiaomi has introduced a new device called Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Mini, which is currently only available in the Chinese market. This compact device runs on the HyperOS operating system and is designed to conveniently control a smart home.

Key features:

Dimensions : 113 x 78 x 54 mm, which makes it significantly smaller compared to competitors, such as the Amazon Echo Show 5.

: 113 x 78 x 54 mm, which makes it significantly smaller compared to competitors, such as the Amazon Echo Show 5. Functions : Supports video streaming from security cameras, video calls, and voice commands via Xiao AI.

: Supports video streaming from security cameras, video calls, and voice commands via Xiao AI. Connectivity : The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz.

: The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz. Power : USB-C.

: USB-C. Personalization: More than 40 desktop wallpapers are available.

The Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Mini is priced at 249 yuan (about $35) in China, down from its usual retail price of 269 yuan (about $38). The device is currently only available in China, and there is no information about its possible entry into international markets.