   

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 2026

07.03.26

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo

 

At the Mobile World Congress 2026, Xiaomi unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo electric supercar concept.

 

This is the first physical project under the Vision GT program in 28 years. Vision GT allows manufacturers to create experimental hypercars without the limitations that usually exist only in a virtual format for games.

 

Design and technical features

 

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo

 

The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept received:

  • a low aerodynamic body with expressive shapes;
  • scissor doors;
  • a massive carbon rear wing;
  • T-shaped lighting;
  • aggressive air intakes.

 

The car is built on a platform with 900V architecture based on silicon carbide (SiC). For comparison, most modern electric cars operate on a 400V platform, while premium models like the Porsche Taycan use 800V. SiC technology provides higher efficiency, less heat loss, faster charging, and better performance at high loads.

 

The supercar’s claimed power is 1,900 hp (1,417 kW), which exceeds the Ferrari Vision GT’s 1,337 hp (997 kW). Xiaomi already has experience in creating powerful production models: the SU7 Ultra develops over 1,500 hp and set a record on the Nurburgring track – 7:04.957.

 

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo

 

Xiaomi’s plans for the European market

 

The presentation of the Vision Gran Turismo in Europe is connected with the company’s intention to expand its presence in the market by 2027. Xiaomi plans to open a research center in Munich and complete the deployment of a retail network in the UK.

 

In 2025, the company delivered about 410 thousand electric cars and surpassed Tesla Model 3 sales in China thanks to the SU7 model. In 602 days since the start of production, about 500 thousand cars were produced, which confirms Xiaomi’s serious ambitions in the automotive industry.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
595
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
13
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
07.03.26 | 09.18
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 2026    
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept is built on a platform with 900V architecture based on silicon carbide (SiC)

06.03.26 | 18.30
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard
Keychron K2 HE

Keychron has released a limited edition of the K2 HE mechanical keyboard in 75% format