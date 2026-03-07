Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 2026    

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 202607.03.26
At the Mobile World Congress 2026, Xiaomi unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo electric supercar concept.
This is the first physical project under the Vision GT program in 28 years. Vision GT allows manufacturers to create experimental hypercars without the limitations that usually exist only in a virtual format for games.
Design and technical features
The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept received:
- a low aerodynamic body with expressive shapes;
- scissor doors;
- a massive carbon rear wing;
- T-shaped lighting;
- aggressive air intakes.
The car is built on a platform with 900V architecture based on silicon carbide (SiC). For comparison, most modern electric cars operate on a 400V platform, while premium models like the Porsche Taycan use 800V. SiC technology provides higher efficiency, less heat loss, faster charging, and better performance at high loads.
The supercar’s claimed power is 1,900 hp (1,417 kW), which exceeds the Ferrari Vision GT’s 1,337 hp (997 kW). Xiaomi already has experience in creating powerful production models: the SU7 Ultra develops over 1,500 hp and set a record on the Nurburgring track – 7:04.957.
Xiaomi’s plans for the European market
The presentation of the Vision Gran Turismo in Europe is connected with the company’s intention to expand its presence in the market by 2027. Xiaomi plans to open a research center in Munich and complete the deployment of a retail network in the UK.
In 2025, the company delivered about 410 thousand electric cars and surpassed Tesla Model 3 sales in China thanks to the SU7 model. In 602 days since the start of production, about 500 thousand cars were produced, which confirms Xiaomi’s serious ambitions in the automotive industry.
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept is built on a platform with 900V architecture based on silicon carbide (SiC)
