Xiaomi Smart Home Screen 8 Gimbal Edition – smart home central hub with camera

Xiaomi has introduced a new device for the “smart home” – Smart Home Display 8 Gimbal Edition. This is an 8-inch display that combines the functions of controlling household appliances and a video surveillance system. Sales will start on August 21, the price will be less than $100.

Through the Xiaomi Smart Home Screen 8 Gimbal Edition hub, you can turn on the lights, start the kettle, contact the voice assistant or turn on cartoons for the child. The main feature of the device is a camera on a movable gimbal mechanism that rotates and tilts, covering the entire room. Thanks to this, the gadget can be used as a home monitor and as a surveillance camera. Infrared illumination is provided for nighttime.

Thus, the Smart Home Display 8 Gimbal Edition combines the control center of the “smart home” and the security system in one housing.

Earlier, Xiaomi launched a new model of smart glasses on the global market – Smart Audio Glasses, which combine the functions of open Bluetooth headphones and a stylish everyday accessory. Unlike more “advanced” solutions such as Ray-Ban Meta, the new product is not equipped with a camera or AI functions. But the price is much more modest – about $87 on AliExpress.

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses Features

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses are aimed at everyday use and are equipped with SLS0820 ultrasonic speakers, which provide rich sound with clear bass. Thanks to echo cancellation and sound leakage technology, the sound does not disturb others.

The gadget weighs only 40 g, ergonomic earpieces and soft adjustable nose pads are provided. There is also a touch panel on the headband, which allows you to control playback, switch tracks and answer calls. An additional convenience is the built-in sensors that automatically pause the music if the user removes the glasses.

The glasses are protected against moisture and dust according to the IP54 standard, and compatibility is stated with Android 10+ and iOS 13+.