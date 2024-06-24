Xiaomi released the Tuer hearing aid with the function of measuring blood pressure and blood glucose levels24.06.24
Xiaomi announced the release of a 34-channel Tuer hearing aid designed for the elderly. The novelty looks like wireless headphones and has a convenient rim for wearing. A feature of the device is the presence of sensors for measuring blood pressure and blood glucose levels.
There are no further details about this device yet, but it is known that the Tuer hearing aid is already available for order on the Xiaomi Youpin platform at a price of $138. The first buyers will be able to get the gadget on June 30.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Philips Hue Twilight smart table lamp costs $279Philips smart house
Philips announced a new gadget from the Hue line – the Philips Hue Twilight table lamp. The novelty has an unusual design and has a height of 33 cm.
Xiaomi released the Tuer hearing aid with the function of measuring blood pressure and blood glucose levelsXiaomi
Xiaomi announced the release of a 34-channel Tuer hearing aid designed for the elderly. The novelty looks like wireless headphones and has a convenient rim for wearing.