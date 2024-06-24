Xiaomi released the Tuer hearing aid with the function of measuring blood pressure and blood glucose levels

Xiaomi announced the release of a 34-channel Tuer hearing aid designed for the elderly. The novelty looks like wireless headphones and has a convenient rim for wearing. A feature of the device is the presence of sensors for measuring blood pressure and blood glucose levels.

There are no further details about this device yet, but it is known that the Tuer hearing aid is already available for order on the Xiaomi Youpin platform at a price of $138. The first buyers will be able to get the gadget on June 30.