Xiaomi released Redmi TV X 2026 for gamers – 85” Mini LED matrix with 288 Hz03.10.25
Xiaomi officially introduced the Redmi TV X 2026, which became the largest and most technologically advanced device in the series. The novelty received an 85-inch screen with Mini LED backlighting and is designed for both movie lovers and gamers. The first market for the model was China, but the company is already hinting that the TV will be released outside the country early next year.
The main update affected the display. Redmi TV X 2026 is equipped with a Mini LED panel with 640 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. This technology allows you to get closer to OLED image quality with deep black and the most saturated colors. For a more natural image, a built-in light sensor is provided, which automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature, and for watching movies, a Filmmaker Mode is provided, which disables post-processing algorithms.
The TV is clearly aimed at the gaming audience. It supports a standard 4K 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as a special mode with overclocking to 288 Hz when reducing the resolution to 2560×1440. VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium with a latency of only 4 ms and Dolby Vision Gaming technologies have been added, thanks to which the picture in games becomes as smooth as possible.
The image processing is carried out by the MediaTek MT9655 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 graphics, which is assisted by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The TV runs on the new HyperOS 3 shell, and the sound is provided by two 15 W speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The model has a wide range of interfaces: three HDMI, two of which comply with the 2.1 standard and support eARC, two USB (one version 3.0), Ethernet, optical S/PDIF, as well as traditional TV inputs. For wireless connections, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay and Miracast are available. The device can be integrated into the Mi Home ecosystem.
In China, the Redmi TV X 2026 is sold at a price of 4,800 yuan (about $675). The TV is available only in the 85-inch version. When exactly it will appear in international markets and under what brand is not yet announced.
