Xiaomi released ARM chip Xring O1. First smartphone and tablet announced

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its first flagship processor, the Xring O1, based on ARM architecture. This is a big step for the Chinese company, which is now directly competing with players such as Qualcomm and MediaTek in the mobile SoC segment.

Xiaomi is not the first Chinese company to try to create its own ARM chip – Huawei tried before with Kirin, but sanctions limited its capabilities, including the technological level – a maximum of 7-nm process technology. Xiaomi is starting right away with a 3-nm process technology, bypassing many restrictions and demonstrating its ambitions to enter the global market with a competitive alternative to Western solutions.

What is known about the Xiaomi Xring O1?

The new chip is manufactured using the second generation 3nm process technology and contains 19 billion transistors, which is comparable to top-end solutions from Apple and Qualcomm. The Xring O1 includes ten cores distributed across four clusters:

2 × Cortex-X925 @ 3.9 GHz – high-performance cores,

4 × Cortex-A725 @ 3.4 GHz – mid-range performance cores,

2 × Cortex-A725 @ 1.9 GHz – energy-efficient,

2 × Cortex-A520 @ 1.8 GHz – for background tasks and power saving.

The graphics are handled by the Immortalis-G925 with 16 computing units, and the AI ​​is handled by the built-in NPU with a performance of 44 TOPS.

The most compact chip in its class?

Despite its specifications, the Xiaomi Xring O1 occupies an area of ​​only 109 mm², which makes it compact among modern flagships. For comparison, the Apple A18 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chips have larger crystals.

The Xring O1 has already found application in the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, which became the first devices with the company’s new flagship chip.

Xiaomi 15S Pro

The smartphone received a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and adaptive adjustment. The camera unit includes three 50 MP sensors:

wide-angle module,

ultra-wide-angle,

telephoto lens with 5x periscopic zoom.

The device is powered by a new type of battery – 6100 mAh on a silicon-carbon basis, which supports fast wired charging at 90 W. The smartphone runs HyperOS 2 (Android 15) and is available in two colors – black and blue. Memory options:

16/512 GB – from $760,

1 TB – $830.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

The first Xiaomi tablet on the XRING O1 is the largest and thinnest in the line. It is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen (3200×2136 pixels, 3:2, 120 Hz), brightness up to 1600 nits, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as anti-glare nanotexture (in older versions).

Front camera – 32 MP (OV32D),

Main camera – 50 MP (Samsung JN1).

Available configurations:

12/256 GB – $790 (base model),

12/512 GB and 16/1 TB – with an improved screen.

All versions use fast LPDDR5T memory and UFS 4.1 storage. Sound is provided by eight speakers with Dolby Atmos (a pair of tweeters and woofers per side). The tablet is equipped with a 12,000 mAh battery, supports 120-watt charging, has USB 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and an IR port. The power button is combined with a fingerprint scanner.

The body is made of aluminum alloy with hardness ribs, the thickness is only 5.1 mm, the weight is 609 g. The upper edge serves as a magnetic mount for the stylus, a magnesium keyboard is also available.