Xiaomi overtook Apple in terms of the number of smartphones sold, taking second place in the world and first in Ukraine

In August 2024, Xiaomi achieved significant success, ranking second among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, second only to Samsung, while overtaking Apple. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, this result was achieved thanks to strong sales in Latin America, where active promotions helped the company to compensate for declining sales in other markets.

The main drivers of growth were budget models of Xiaomi smartphones costing less than $200, as well as the popular Redmi 13 and Redmi Note 13 series equipped with 5G support. These devices have proven to be particularly popular in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

In addition, Xiaomi’s success was affected by a seasonal drop in iPhone sales before the launch of new models, scheduled for September. Apple is expected to regain its position with the release of the iPhone 16, but in the first half of 2024, Xiaomi recorded a significant growth of 22% compared to the same period last year. Despite the possible slowdown in the second half of the year, analysts predict double-digit growth at the end of the year.