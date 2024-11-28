Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart TV X 2025 smart TVs with 4K and HyperOS 228.11.24
Xiaomi has introduced an updated series of Redmi Smart TV X 2025 TVs, which includes models with diagonals of 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. All devices are equipped with 4K screens with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, which makes them an ideal choice for gamers and lovers of high-quality content.
The TVs support dynamic contrast enhancement technologies and a wide color gamut, which provides rich and realistic colors. The Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system allows you to use intelligent functions such as voice control via Xiao Ai and personalized recommendations.
For games, the TVs offer FreeSync Premium support and an HDMI 2.1 interface, which ensures minimal lag and smooth gameplay. Inside, the MT9655 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage are installed.
The starting price is 2,179 yuan (about $301) for the 55-inch model. Xiaomi is expected to introduce international versions of the devices soon.
