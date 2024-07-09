Xiaomi introduced the MiJia Expandable Suitcase in two sizes with a price starting at $5209.07.24
Xiaomi announced a new suitcase under the MiJia brand, calling it the MiJia Expandable Suitcase. The suitcase is available in two sizes: 20 inches and 24 inches. Both options have a minimal design and are equipped with a handle and wheels that can be hidden in special compartments. The outer part of the suitcase is made of Covestro material, resistant to pressure, and the frame is made of metal, which provides additional strength and durability.
MiJia Expandable Suitcase is equipped with a TSA lock, which ensures the safety of luggage, as well as well-thought-out compartments for convenient storage of things. The recessed handle on the top allows you to place various items on the suitcase, such as a laptop, which adds convenience during use.
The suitcase is already available for purchase in China for $52 for the 20-inch version and $65 for the 24-inch version.
