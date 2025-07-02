Xiaomi introduced smart glasses with AI, camera and voice control

Xiaomi has introduced smart glasses with a camera and voice control, called AI Glasses. The device allows you to record video with a resolution of 2K (1440p) at a frequency of up to 30 frames per second and is controlled using voice commands. Instead of a screen, a display-free interface is used. The right arm of the device is equipped with a touch panel that responds to touch. In addition, the design of the glasses provides for the possibility of installing lenses with diopters or electrochromic inserts, which are offered separately.

The weight of Xiaomi AI Glasses is 40 grams. The built-in camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels uses the Sony IMX681 sensor. It is designed for first-person photography and video shooting, and also supports the possibility of live broadcasts. The glasses have five built-in microphones, including bone conduction and a noise reduction system that works even in strong winds. There are also two speakers for sound reproduction.

The Xiaomi AI Glasses are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip and a proprietary operating system called Vela. The built-in 263 mAh battery provides 8 hours and 36 minutes of battery life – this is about twice as long as similar glasses from Ray-Ban. Charging is via a USB-C port, and there is no need to use a separate case.

The novelty from Xiaomi will be available in three colors: black, brown and green. In China, the cost of Xiaomi AI glasses is $ 278. At the moment, the company does not specify whether the model is planned to be released outside the domestic market.