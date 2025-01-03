Xiaomi introduced a magnetic wireless Power Bank with support for 33W fast charging03.01.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new magnetic wireless Power Bank 10000 with support for fast charging up to 33 W and a capacity of 10,000 mAh. The device will go on sale in China on January 2 at a price of 169 yuan ($23).
The main feature of the model is support for a magnetic mount for wireless charging, which provides a reliable grip. The Power Bank is compatible with MagSafe for iPhone and some Android smartphones, including the Oppo Find X8. In wireless mode, the charging speed reaches 7.5 W, and via a USB-C port or built-in cable – up to 33 W.
Xiaomi Power Bank is able to charge the company’s average smartphone 14 to 74% in 30 minutes and the iPhone 16 Pro to 58% in the same time. The device supports simultaneous charging of three gadgets and fast charging of the battery itself with a power of 30 W.
The compact design and multi-layered protection ensure convenience and safety. The Power Bank will be available in four colors. There is no information about international sales yet.
Lenovo also introduced new magnetic Power Banks of the Yoga Air series with a capacity of 3,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh, which are compact and lightweight.
