Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290  

Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $29004.03.26
Xiaomi has announced six monitor models at once – three gaming and three universal. Sales have already started through the Xiaomi Store.
The line covers segments from basic office solutions to Mini LED models with local dimming.
Game series: Mini LED, 180-200 Hz and ultra-wide format
The flagship was the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026. The model is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD panel with Mini LED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones. The refresh rate is claimed to be up to 180 Hz and peak brightness up to 2000 nits in HDR mode.
The second gaming monitor is the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026. This is a 34-inch curved model in a 21:9 format with a resolution of 3440×1440 and a frequency of up to 180 Hz.
The third novelty is the Xiaomi Gaming Monitor G27Qi 2026. The diagonal is 27 inches, WQHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz.
Standard series: 24–27 inches and up to 144 Hz
The universal line includes the Xiaomi 2K Monitor A27Qi 2026 model – 27 inches, WQHD and a frequency of up to 120 Hz. The manufacturer positions it as an option for work and multimedia.
Xiaomi Monitor A27i 2026 also received a 27-inch panel, but with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a frequency of up to 144 Hz.
The compact version – Xiaomi Monitor A24i 2026 – offers 24 inches, Full HD and up to 144 Hz. For office and educational tasks, such a frequency is increasingly common in this segment.
Prices and start of sales in Japan
Sales have already started. For some models, temporary prices are valid until March 9, 2026.
- The starting price is 11,980 yen for the A24i 2026, and the promotion is 10,980 yen (about $71).
- The G Pro 27Qi 2026 is priced at 59,980 yen, and the temporary price is 44,980 yen (about $290).
- The G34WQi 2026 costs 44,980 yen, and with a discount, it is 39,980 yen (about $255).
- The G27Qi 2026 is 32,980 yen, and the promotion is 25,980 yen (about $166).
Thus, the line covers the range of basic models costing around $70 to the Mini LED flagship with advanced HDR capabilities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290 monitor Xiaomi
Flagship was the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026. The model is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD panel with Mini LED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones
Paramount bought Warner Bros. for $110 billion business movie
Paramount acquires Warner Bros. Discovery for $31 per share in cash. The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290
Paramount bought Warner Bros. for $110 billion
Baseus EnerFill FC41 – 100W power bank with built-in USB-C cables
Panasonic transfers TV production to Chinese Skyworth company
Google Gemini AI recreated working Windows 11 code from scratch
Smartphone market in 2025: Honor in the top five for the first time
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion
LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000
Gigabyte GO27Q24 and GO27Q24A 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors have gone on sale in Ukraine
Apple iPhone and iPad receive NATO security clearance