 

Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290

04.03.26

Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026 1

 

Xiaomi has announced six monitor models at once – three gaming and three universal. Sales have already started through the Xiaomi Store.

 

The line covers segments from basic office solutions to Mini LED models with local dimming.

 

Game series: Mini LED, 180-200 Hz and ultra-wide format

The flagship was the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026. The model is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD panel with Mini LED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones. The refresh rate is claimed to be up to 180 Hz and peak brightness up to 2000 nits in HDR mode.
Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026 2

 

The second gaming monitor is the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026. This is a 34-inch curved model in a 21:9 format with a resolution of 3440×1440 and a frequency of up to 180 Hz.

 

The third novelty is the Xiaomi Gaming Monitor G27Qi 2026. The diagonal is 27 inches, WQHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz.

 

Standard series: 24–27 inches and up to 144 Hz

The universal line includes the Xiaomi 2K Monitor A27Qi 2026 model – 27 inches, WQHD and a frequency of up to 120 Hz. The manufacturer positions it as an option for work and multimedia.

 

Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026 3

 

Xiaomi Monitor A27i 2026 also received a 27-inch panel, but with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a frequency of up to 144 Hz.

 

The compact version – Xiaomi Monitor A24i 2026 – offers 24 inches, Full HD and up to 144 Hz. For office and educational tasks, such a frequency is increasingly common in this segment.

 

Prices and start of sales in Japan

 

Sales have already started. For some models, temporary prices are valid until March 9, 2026.

 

  • The starting price is 11,980 yen for the A24i 2026, and the promotion is 10,980 yen (about $71).
  • The G Pro 27Qi 2026 is priced at 59,980 yen, and the temporary price is 44,980 yen (about $290).
  • The G34WQi 2026 costs 44,980 yen, and with a discount, it is 39,980 yen (about $255).
  • The G27Qi 2026 is 32,980 yen, and the promotion is 25,980 yen (about $166).

 

Thus, the line covers the range of basic models costing around $70 to the Mini LED flagship with advanced HDR capabilities.


