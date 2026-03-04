Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290  

The flagship was the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27Qi 2026. The model is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD panel with Mini LED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones. The refresh rate is claimed to be up to 180 Hz and peak brightness up to 2000 nits in HDR mode.



The second gaming monitor is the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026. This is a 34-inch curved model in a 21:9 format with a resolution of 3440×1440 and a frequency of up to 180 Hz.

The third novelty is the Xiaomi Gaming Monitor G27Qi 2026. The diagonal is 27 inches, WQHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz.

Standard series: 24–27 inches and up to 144 Hz