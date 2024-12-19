Xiaomi has released a compact Mijia safe with a battery, Bluetooth and a fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi has announced the new Mijia Smart Safe 30 cm, designed to protect valuables using modern technology. The device is equipped with a fingerprint recognition module that works in less than 0.5 seconds with an accuracy of 99.2%. In addition, the safe supports several access methods, including Bluetooth, password, one-time password, two-step authentication and physical key.

The safe lock is made according to the anti-vandal class C standard, and the automatic sliding door further increases the level of security. Mijia Smart Safe can be connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to receive notifications about attempted break-ins and remotely monitor the device’s status.

The safe is equipped with a battery that provides up to 12 months without recharging. Charging is carried out via the USB-C port. The external dimensions of the safe are 400 x 300 x 300 mm, and the internal dimensions are 396 x 248 x 295 mm. The price of the new product in China is 699 yuan (about 96 US dollars). There is no information about the availability of the safe outside of China yet.