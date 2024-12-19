16.12.24
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
ASUS Zenbook S 14 UX5406S

Asus has released an updated model in the Zenbook S laptop family. The UX5406S model in question has received a new Intel Lunarlake generation processor. We will tell you more about the laptop and its new components.