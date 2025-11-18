Xiaomi G27Qi 2026 with 200Hz and HDR400 support costs €200

Xiaomi has introduced the global version of the G27Qi 2026 gaming monitor, which will replace the 2025 model and has received support for the HDR400 standard. The novelty retains a minimalist design and affordable price, while offering improvements aimed at improving image quality and comfort for long-term use.

Main specifications

The model is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS matrix with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels (2K), providing wide viewing angles of up to 178 ° and high image clarity. The refresh rate has been increased to 200 Hz, and the response time is only 1 ms (GtG), which makes the monitor suitable for dynamic games and eSports. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology guarantees smooth gameplay without tearing and friezes.

Other features of Xiaomi G27Qi 2026

The monitor is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR400 standard and is capable of reaching a brightness of up to 400 nits, which allows you to display deeper shadows and bright highlights. The color coverage is 95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, and the 10-bit color depth ensures the reproduction of more than one billion shades. To reduce eye strain, hardware blue light filtering with TÜV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification is provided, which does not distort colors.

In terms of connections, the Xiaomi G27Qi 2026 offers two HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4 and a standard 3.5 mm audio jack. It has a 75×75 mm VESA mount and the ability to adjust the tilt from –5° to +15°.

The launch date and price of the new product have not yet been announced, but the monitor is expected to appear in international retail in the first quarter of 2026. For comparison, the 2025 model cost about 200 euros.