Xiaomi breaks electric car sales record – 40,000 in a month05.10.25
Xiaomi EV, the Chinese giant’s automotive division, set a new record: in September 2025, the company delivered more than 40,000 electric vehicles. This is the first time the brand has surpassed this mark in a month, demonstrating the rapid expansion of production capacity.
The main drivers were the first two models. The Xiaomi SU7 sedan, introduced in the spring of 2024, immediately became a competitor to the Tesla Model 3, and the launch of the electric crossover. As a result, the queues stretched for months: the wait for the SU7 is about 38 weeks, the YU7 – up to 48 weeks.
The September result surpassed the August record (36,396 cars), confirming stable growth. According to Chinese media, the success was made possible by the expansion of production lines.
However, the situation remains controversial. On the one hand, record sales strengthen Xiaomi’s position in the market and prove the trust of buyers. On the other hand, excessive waiting times can push customers to competitors. An additional challenge was the problems with the autopilot: the company previously recalled 116 thousand cars. The pressure also increased after a tragic accident in Anhui province in the spring of 2025, when an SU7 in driver assistance mode crashed into a bumper, resulting in the death of three people.
However, Xiaomi is demonstrating impressive progress. For comparison, Tesla was able to overcome the milestone of 40,000 cars per month only in 2020 – eight years after the release of the Model S. Xiaomi reached this level just a year after the debut of its first electric car, confirming its ambitions to establish itself among the global market leaders.
