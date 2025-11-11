Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life11.11.25
Black Shark, owned by Xiaomi, has introduced new full-size wireless headphones Fengming S1, aimed at gamers and lovers of high-quality sound. Outwardly, the model resembles AirPods Max, but has its own advantages, the main of which is impressive autonomy.
In China, the Black Shark Fengming S1 is already available for about $53. Inside, a 1000 mAh battery is installed, which provides up to 155 hours of operation without recharging.
Xiaomi Black Shark Fengming S1 headphones are equipped with 40 mm dual-diaphragm speakers made of TPU composite with titanium coating, which provides rich bass and clear reproduction of mid and high frequencies. There is active noise cancellation (ANC) with an efficiency of up to 52 dB, the operation of which is supported by five microphones.
It supports 3D spatial sound, creating an immersive 360-degree soundstage. Thanks to Bluetooth 6.0, the connection remains stable and energy-efficient, and in game mode, the signal delay is reduced to 60 ms.
The design of the Fengming S1 is designed in the style of AirPods Max – with oval cups, a soft headband and metal body elements. The model is available in two colors: Stardust Silver and Shadow Black.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Logitech’s mouse series covers a wide range of uses, from esports arenas to the office. Our selection features six models that showcase different approaches to ergonomics, touch technology, and autonomy.
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life Bluetooth earphones Xiaomi
Xiaomi Black Shark Fengming S1 headphones are equipped with 40mm dual-diaphragm drivers made of TPU composite
11.11 discounts on 7 Xiaomi Poco and Redmi smartphones Poco promo Redmi Xiaomi
Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO have prepared attractive offers on their popular models, including both affordable solutions and mid-range devices.
Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life
11.11 discounts on 7 Xiaomi Poco and Redmi smartphones
Moto G67 Power smartphone for $190 has a 7,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and a leather-like body
Red Dead Redemption 2 became the fourth best-selling game in history
Lego introduces the first Star Trek set – USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D
Bluetooth 6.2 introduced – 20 times faster connection speed
IKEA releas new smart home devices with Apple standard support
Apple will pay Google $1 billion a year for access to AI
Las Vegas police show fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks
SpaceX to launch 100th Falcon 9 rocket in 2025
China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog
Google give Gemini AI access to all services for data analytic
GTA 6 postponed again – for November 19, 2026