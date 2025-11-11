Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life

Black Shark, owned by Xiaomi, has introduced new full-size wireless headphones Fengming S1, aimed at gamers and lovers of high-quality sound. Outwardly, the model resembles AirPods Max, but has its own advantages, the main of which is impressive autonomy.

In China, the Black Shark Fengming S1 is already available for about $53. Inside, a 1000 mAh battery is installed, which provides up to 155 hours of operation without recharging.

Xiaomi Black Shark Fengming S1 headphones are equipped with 40 mm dual-diaphragm speakers made of TPU composite with titanium coating, which provides rich bass and clear reproduction of mid and high frequencies. There is active noise cancellation (ANC) with an efficiency of up to 52 dB, the operation of which is supported by five microphones.

It supports 3D spatial sound, creating an immersive 360-degree soundstage. Thanks to Bluetooth 6.0, the connection remains stable and energy-efficient, and in game mode, the signal delay is reduced to 60 ms.

The design of the Fengming S1 is designed in the style of AirPods Max – with oval cups, a soft headband and metal body elements. The model is available in two colors: Stardust Silver and Shadow Black.