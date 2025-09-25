Xiaomi Band 10 released in gold version

Xiaomi has officially introduced a special “gold” version of the Band 10 fitness bracelet. This modification is created not only for tracking activity and health, but also for those who appreciate spectacular design.

The main feature of the Xiaomi Band 10 Gold Edition is a metal strap with six honey-colored crystals, each of which has ten facets. The design uses materials from BOSS OSA, which, according to the manufacturer, are of high quality. The aluminum frame of the case has received a PVD coating, which makes it look brighter and more resistant to external influences. The clasp in the bracelet is hidden, which emphasizes the premium style. As before, other strap options are available.

The Xiaomi Band 10 Gold Edition is equipped with a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1599 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Users are offered more than 200 watch faces, including animated MIX Flip themes. The bracelet supports monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking. Improved sleep algorithms allow for more accurate analysis of its quality. More than 150 modes are provided for sports. Autonomy reaches 18 days of work without recharging.

In addition, the version with NFC supports payment via Alipay, transport cards in a number of countries and can be used to unlock cars Xiaomi SU7, YU7, BYD, Lotus and others. The cost of the “gold” Xiaomi Band 10 is $69.