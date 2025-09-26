Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro smartphones has Dimensity 9400+, UFS 4.1 storage and increased battery

Xiaomi has completed the cycle of the previous generation, introducing the 15T series literally a day before the release of the new Xiaomi 17 flagships. The new devices became the latest update to the line and received a redesigned design, improved displays and batteries, as well as updated cameras.

Both models are equipped with 6.83-inch OLED screens with a resolution of 1280×2772 pixels and a maximum brightness of 3200 nits. The displays support DC dimming to reduce flicker, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. In the older version of the 15T Pro, the refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, while in the base model the indicator is limited to 120 Hz. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos are provided for sound. The smartphones are equipped with batteries with a capacity of 5500 mAh, and the new HyperOS 3 system works.

Xiaomi 15T Pro is built on the basis of the Dimensity 9400+ processor, supplemented by the 3D IceLoop cooling system. The memory configuration includes 12 GB LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 drives of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel OmniVision Light Fusion sensor with optical stabilization and an f/1.62 lens. Unlike last year’s version, the smartphone has added a new 50 MP telephoto lens with five-times zoom, as well as a 12-megapixel “wide-angle” camera. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP. The device can record video in 8K 30 fps and 4K 120 fps, and also supports shooting in 10-bit Log format.

The 15T Pro case has become thinner – its thickness is 7.96 mm and its weight is about 210 g. The smartphone is made in an aluminum frame and is protected according to the IP68 standard. It supports wired charging with a capacity of 90 W and wireless HyperCharge with a capacity of 50 W, providing up to 15 hours of continuous operation. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and offline communication mode at a distance of up to 1.9 km are available.

The basic Xiaomi 15T runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset and is also equipped with an IceLoop cooling system. The smartphone has 12 GB of RAM and a UFS 4.1 storage of 256 or 512 GB. It supports only 67 W wired charging, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with optical stabilization and an f/1.7 lens. Additionally, a telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a 12 MP wide-angle camera are provided. Video recording capabilities are limited to 4K at 30 frames per second with HDR10+ and 10-bit Log in 4K at 60 fps.

Both models have Leica Summilux lenses and updated portrait modes. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is available in black, gray, and gold, priced from €799.90 for the 12/256GB version to €999.90 for the 12/1TB version. The base 15T is available in black, gray, and rose gold. The 12/256GB version is priced at €649.90, while the 512GB model will cost €699.90.