Xiaomi 14 CIVI with 120 Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip cost $515

The Xiaomi company presented a new CIVI smartphone – Xiaomi 14 CIVI. The device is equipped with a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a peak brightness of 3000 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protective glass.

The smartphone is equipped with a double front camera (both 32 MP modules) and a triple main camera (50 + 50 + 12 MP). The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in combination with Adreno 735 graphics, LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage is responsible for performance. The battery with a capacity of 4700 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 67 W.

Additional features include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, stereo speakers, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi 14 CIVI runs on HyperOS operating system. Sales in India will begin on June 20, and the smartphone will be available in three colors and two memory options: