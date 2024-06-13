Xbox Series X will be released in the fall in alternative colors and memory configurations13.06.24
The long-rumored all-digital version of the Xbox Series X has become a reality and will be released this fall. The console will be available in white and will be cheaper than the optical drive models, offering a 1TB SSD drive.
In addition, Microsoft will update existing consoles with alternative colors and memory configurations. The Xbox Carbon Black Series S released last year will be replaced by a white version with a 1 TB SSD priced at $350. The new digital Xbox Series X will be sold at a price of $450, which is $50 cheaper than the similar version with an optical drive.
Also coming this year is the new $600 Xbox Series X, which features a unique dot color that creates a “silver, gray and green sky effect” that symbolizes the thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox. The controller will also be painted in the appropriate color.
Microsoft has announced that it is working on a “next-generation” console, promising a major leap forward in console technology.
