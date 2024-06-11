WWDC 2024: Artificial intelligence get Apple. ChatGPT will be free on iPhone

At Apple’s WWDC 2024 conference, artificial intelligence (AI) was heavily focused on, although the company preferred the term “Apple Intelligence” when referring to machine learning-based features. In 2022, the world was blown away by the advent of ChatGPT, and Google and Microsoft quickly jumped on the bandwagon, leaving Apple as a catch-up. Now the company is ready to change this situation and introduce its AI technologies.

New features of Apple Intelligence

Message Management: AI will help manage messages by sorting and prioritizing them for the user. Writing and summarizing the text: In the Mail program, AI will be able to write letters or summarize received messages, and users will be able to choose the tone of the letter. Transfer tasks between programs: AI will be able to transfer tasks from one application to another. For example, if a podcast is sent to you in Messenger, AI can automatically play it in the corresponding podcast app

Privacy and data processing:

Apple emphasized that all AI functions will be processed directly on the device, which will ensure a high level of privacy. You will need an A17 Pro or M-series chip to take advantage of the full capabilities of Apple Intelligence.

Enterprise customers will be able to block the use of ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence features using standard MDM controls.

Semantic index:

Despite local data processing, a so-called “semantic index” is provided. This index will collect personal data when necessary and display it in applications to improve the user experience.

Users of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will be able to use ChatGPT for free later this year.

Beta versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are already available for developers, but ChatGPT integration will not appear until the official release of the operating systems in the fall of 2024.

Siri will be taught using OpenAI

Natural language and contextual understanding: Users will be able to speak to Siri in natural language or type text commands.

Siri will take into account the context, that is, understand the previous actions of the user and use this information to perform new commands. Actions in programs: Siri will be able to perform actions inside applications. For example, take a selfie while looking into the camera, then save the photo and send it to a friend. Searching and copying information: Siri will be able to search the gallery for, for example, photos of documents, copy information from an image (such as an ID number) and paste it into web forms. Writing and changing text: In Mail and other applications, Siri will be able to write messages and change their tone at the request of the user.

New features and applications

Genmoji:

An instant emoji-like reaction feature that allows you to generate emojis and use them in messages.

Image Playground:

An image creation tool that works both in a standalone program and available in other programs. Allows users to easily create and edit images.

Safari Highlights

Will be able to provide users with useful information about the page while browsing. This includes things like article summaries, directions, and quick links. You’ll be able to play an artist’s music from Highlights or get information about a TV show or movie.

AI integration in the Photos application

Smart search: Ability to search for objects in the photo library using keywords and contextual search. Magic Eraser: A similar feature from Google that allows you to wash unnecessary objects from photos, improving their quality and appearance.

What about Grok by Elon Mask?

Elon Musk has expressed serious concerns about this integration, calling it an unacceptable security breach. He has threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. In addition, Musk announced the requirement to surrender Apple phones after entering the territory of his companies for security. Most likely, he is haunted by the fact that his artificial intelligence model is popular only in his social network.