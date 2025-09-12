World of Tanks breaks concurrent player record with release of update 2.012.09.25
On September 3, 2025, the release of update 2.0 for World of Tanks took place, which became the largest in the entire 15-year history of the game. In many ways, it was this that provided the project with a record online and a noticeable influx of interest from different regions of the world.
According to Wargaming, immediately after the release of the update, the game reached a record figure of 413,399 simultaneous players in the Wargaming Game Center. On Steam, according to SteamDB statistics, World of Tanks also set a record, gathering 24,172 players online on September 3.
The developers note that the update especially attracted the attention of gamers from Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific region and China. More than 300 thousand players have already managed to open new Tier XI tanks, among which the most popular were the Taschenratte, KR-1, T803, Leopard 120 Verbessert and Hirschkäfer.
Let’s recall that update 2.0 first added level XI vehicles to World of Tanks, a redesigned “Garage” with an improved interface for beginners and veterans, new matchmaking, a PvE event called “Operation Boiling Point”, the Nordskar map, and a number of other changes that significantly updated the gameplay.
Immediately after the update was released, Wargaming announced that World of Tanks had reached a record high of 413,399 concurrent players.
