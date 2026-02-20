WordPress.com adds AI-powered assistant for editing design and content   

WordPress.com adds AI-powered assistant for editing design and content20.02.26
WordPress.com, owned by Automattic, is expanding its use of AI tools. The previously introduced generative site builder has been transformed into a permanent assistant that works directly in the editor and helps create and edit content and media files.
AI assistant integrated into the site editor
The new AI-based tool works directly in the page editing interface. It can change the structure and visual design of the site, responding to user text queries. Thanks to such prompts, you can adjust fonts, color palette or the general style of pages without having to make manual adjustments.
The assistant also participates in working with texts. With its help, you can reformulate materials, change the presentation style or adapt the tone, for example, to make the text more formal or confident. Thus, the system is integrated into the everyday process of creating content and editing pages.
Working with media files and internal tools
A separate artificial intelligence module has appeared in the media library. It allows you to create images from scratch and edit already uploaded files. The user can change the style, colors or individual elements in the photo using text prompts. The company notes that when generating content, the system takes into account the overall visual style of the site and its branding so that the results match the identity of the resource.
In addition, artificial intelligence tools are integrated into the internal chat for the Block Notes team. You can call the assistant directly while discussing materials or tasks.
The functionality is available to users of the Business and Commerce tariff plans. It is also automatically activated for sites created using the AI-based designer. You can enable the assistant in the platform settings in the AI Tools section.
