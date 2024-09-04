Wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6 Lite with ANC, autonomy up to 38 hours cost €2004.09.24
Xiaomi has announced some new affordable wireless headphones under its Redmi brand. Despite their budget, the new Redmi Buds 6 Lite can boast of active noise cancellation and long battery life.
These wireless vacuum headphones have one 12.4 mm driver with a titanium diaphragm. Each earpiece is equipped with two microphones, which allows you to implement the noise reduction function during phone calls. The manufacturer claims that active noise cancellation allows you to cut out up to 40 dB of extraneous noise, and the Hybrid ANC function provides intelligent noise reduction.
The novelty is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.3 wireless module. The battery allows you to listen to music for 7 hours, and together with the battery of the complete case, autonomy reaches 38 hours. The delivery set includes replaceable silicone ear tips, which allows the user to choose the most convenient option.
The sound parameters can be adjusted using the equalizer in the proprietary Xiaomi Earbuds program. Wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6 Lite have already gone on sale in Europe at a price of 20 euros. Black, white and blue versions are available to choose from.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51-97UA) laptop test: compact dominance
Small dimensions and good equipment, including a discrete video card. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop has all this. What else is interesting in it?
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6 Lite with ANC, autonomy up to 38 hours cost €20Redmi Xiaomi
Despite their budget, the new Redmi Buds 6 Lite can boast of active noise cancellation and long battery life.
Moto G55 smartphone get 120 Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7025, camera with OIS and 30 W chargerAndroid MediaTek Motorola smartphone
Motorola introduced the new Moto G55 smartphone, which looks similar to the Moto G35, but has updated specifications.