Wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6 Lite with ANC, autonomy up to 38 hours cost €20

Xiaomi has announced some new affordable wireless headphones under its Redmi brand. Despite their budget, the new Redmi Buds 6 Lite can boast of active noise cancellation and long battery life.

These wireless vacuum headphones have one 12.4 mm driver with a titanium diaphragm. Each earpiece is equipped with two microphones, which allows you to implement the noise reduction function during phone calls. The manufacturer claims that active noise cancellation allows you to cut out up to 40 dB of extraneous noise, and the Hybrid ANC function provides intelligent noise reduction.

The novelty is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.3 wireless module. The battery allows you to listen to music for 7 hours, and together with the battery of the complete case, autonomy reaches 38 hours. The delivery set includes replaceable silicone ear tips, which allows the user to choose the most convenient option.

The sound parameters can be adjusted using the equalizer in the proprietary Xiaomi Earbuds program. Wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6 Lite have already gone on sale in Europe at a price of 20 euros. Black, white and blue versions are available to choose from.