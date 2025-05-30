Windows Update will update all programs on your computer

Microsoft has introduced a new update platform for Windows Update, which will allow third-party developers to integrate the update process of their programs directly into the system update mechanism. The platform is currently undergoing closed testing, and the terms of the public release have not yet been announced.

Although the innovation is primarily focused on corporate software, Microsoft emphasizes that all developers who have applied will be able to use the system. The updated Windows Update will be a solution to the problem of fragmentation of updates in Windows – when each program or driver is updated independently of the system, which can lead to unnecessary load and crashes.

Chen notes that the new platform should reduce the load on the processor and bandwidth, minimize missed updates and simplify software maintenance. Developers will receive an API to integrate their updates so that they can be installed synchronously with the Windows 11 system tools.

Among the declared advantages is energy-efficient scheduling, in which updates will be postponed depending on user activity or system load. Users will also be able to receive notifications about available third-party software updates and view their history directly in Windows 11 settings.

The new update platform could significantly change the approach to Windows updates, making them centralized, more transparent, and manageable for both end users and IT professionals.