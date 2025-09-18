Windows 10 again catches up Windows 11 in number of installs

In July 2025, Windows 11 overtook Windows 10 in popularity for the first time in almost four years after its release, but this trend did not last long. According to StatCounter, the old version of Microsoft’s operating system is gradually regaining its position, despite the fact that its support will end in a month.

At the end of July, the share of Windows 11 increased to 53.5%, while Windows 10 decreased by 10% to 42.8%. In addition, the new Microsoft OS surpassed its predecessor in the share of Steam users: Windows 11 was used by 60.39% of gamers, while the top ten – only 35.08%.

By the end of August, the situation had changed: the share of Windows 11 decreased by 4%, and Windows 10 increased by 2.7% and reached 45.53%. While not an official Microsoft statistic, StatCounter’s data is collected from over 1.5 million sites and 5.3 billion page views worldwide, giving a representative view of the market.

The reasons for the decline in Windows 11’s popularity remain unclear, especially given the strong growth of the PC market in 2025.