White ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO video cards are available in two variants

ASUS announced new video cards in white design from the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and GeForce RTX 4070 series, designed for fans of stylish design. These models are part of the Dual product line and are presented as ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO White and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 EVO White.

The novelties are made in a completely white case with a white backplate and white fans, which gives them an elegant look. The dimensions of the video cards are 227 x 123 x 50 mm, which makes them compact and suitable for installation in small PC cases. Cooling is carried out using a radiator with heat pipes and two large Axial-tech fans that provide effective cooling.

Each video card is equipped with an HDMI 2.1a port and three DisplayPort 1.4a ports. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super and GeForce RTX 4070 versions differ in their power connector, with the Super version using the new 16-pin 12VHPWR connector and the standard version using the older 8-pin PCI-E power connector.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO White OC Edition and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 EVO White OC Edition graphics cards are available in versions with increased and standard frequencies. The Super version features an AD104 processor with 7,168 CUDA streaming cores, while the standard version uses a cut-down chip with 5,888 CUDA cores. All models are equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory and a 192-bit bus.

These graphics cards offer excellent performance for gaming and professional tasks, combining performance with a stylish design that differs from the typical black options.