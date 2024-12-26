WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones next year26.12.24
Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will end support for a number of older Android smartphones released more than a decade ago. The update will affect devices running Android KitKat from 2013 that no longer meet the requirements for new features and security standards.
The following models will be discontinued: Samsung (Galaxy S3, Note 2, Ace 3, S4 Mini), Motorola (Moto G 1st generation, Razr HD, Moto E 2014), HTC (One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601), LG (Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90) and Sony (Xperia Z, SP, T, V).
Meta recommends that users of these devices back up their chats and upgrade to more modern smartphone models to maintain access to the messenger and its features.
WhatsApp has introduced an update with four improvements for video calls. Now users can choose who from among the group members to invite to the call, avoiding notifying all its members. There are filters and animations that can be applied in real time. The desktop version of WhatsApp has received a separate section for video calls, which makes it more convenient to start them and create links.
The quality of video calls has also been improved – they now support higher resolution and image clarity. To use the new features, update the application via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
