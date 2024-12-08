WhatsApp will now stop working on older iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S

WhatsApp will end support for older iPhone models starting in May 2025. The app will no longer work on devices running iOS versions below 15.1, which will affect the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. The new WhatsApp for iPad beta also removes the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3 from the list of supported devices.

The move is part of a general trend where developers are focusing on newer versions of the software. Apple says that only 9% of iPhone users are still using iOS versions below 16. This means that owners of older devices will have to update the operating system or buy a new device to use WhatsApp.

Meta has introduced a new feature to WhatsApp – user lists for chats. This option expands the capabilities of filters introduced earlier in 2024 and allows you to organize chats into your own categories, for example, “Family”, “Work” and others.

User lists allow you to add both individual chats and groups to filters. To create a list, you need to click “+” in the filter panel, and to edit it, just hold down the name of the list. The feature will begin to be distributed to users in the coming weeks, making the messenger even more convenient for navigating and organizing chats.