WhatsApp will now stop working on older iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S08.12.24
WhatsApp will end support for older iPhone models starting in May 2025. The app will no longer work on devices running iOS versions below 15.1, which will affect the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. The new WhatsApp for iPad beta also removes the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3 from the list of supported devices.
The move is part of a general trend where developers are focusing on newer versions of the software. Apple says that only 9% of iPhone users are still using iOS versions below 16. This means that owners of older devices will have to update the operating system or buy a new device to use WhatsApp.
Meta has introduced a new feature to WhatsApp – user lists for chats. This option expands the capabilities of filters introduced earlier in 2024 and allows you to organize chats into your own categories, for example, “Family”, “Work” and others.
User lists allow you to add both individual chats and groups to filters. To create a list, you need to click “+” in the filter panel, and to edit it, just hold down the name of the list. The feature will begin to be distributed to users in the coming weeks, making the messenger even more convenient for navigating and organizing chats.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
WhatsApp will now stop working on older iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S iPhone messenger WhatsApp
WhatsApp will stop supporting older iPhone models starting in May 2025. The app will no longer work on devices with iOS versions below 15.1, which will affect the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.
Qualcomm’s new top chip will increase the price of flagship smartphones Qualcomm smartphone
Qualcomm is planning to increase the price of its next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite (second generation). The new chip is expected to cost more than $200, a 20% increase over previous models.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed
Google Maps will show events from Waze
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later
Redmi Watch 5 with 24-day battery life and Buds 6 Pro headphones with LHDC Lossless codec support introduced
The Realme V60 smartphone has IP69 protection and 45W fast charging
GTA Online get new major Agents of Sabotage update with iconic Darnell Bros. garment factory
AOC CU34G10XP curved gaming monitor supports 180Hz refresh rate
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year