WhatsApp will have new filters and improve video quality during calls19.12.24
WhatsApp has introduced an update with four improvements to video calls. Now users can choose who from among the group members to invite to the call, avoiding notifying all its members. Filters and animations have appeared that can be applied in real time. The desktop version of WhatsApp has received a separate section for video calls, making them more convenient to start and create links.
The quality of video calls has also been improved – they now support higher resolution and image clarity. To take advantage of the new features, update the application via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
WhatsApp has received a new feature – message drafts. Now users will be able to save unfinished texts and return to them later.
Unfinished messages will be marked with a special indicator and automatically rise to the top of the chat list so that they can be easily found. The new feature allows you to edit drafts without haste before sending them.
The use of drafts has become a long-awaited update, since a similar feature has long been available on other platforms. WhatsApp added this feature only at the end of 2024, continuing to expand the functionality for user convenience.
As of July 2024, WhatsApp’s audience reached 100 million monthly active users. In addition to drafts, the messenger recently introduced a built-in address book and user lists, making it easier to organize chats.
Xiaomi has released a compact Mijia safe with a battery, Bluetooth and a fingerprint scanner Bluetooth Xiaomi
Xiaomi has announced the new Mijia Smart Safe 30 cm, designed to protect valuables using modern technology.
Xiaomi has released a compact Mijia safe with a battery, Bluetooth and a fingerprint scanner
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro laptop with Intel Lunar Lake processors has 25 hours of battery life
Turkey with its Baykar own 65% of the global drone market
HDMI 2.2 will be introduced at the upcoming CES 2025 exhibition
Wargaming has introduced Steel Hunters: battle royale genre shooter
Viber is no longer available in Russia. Roskomnadzor has restricted the use of the messenger
Google News on Android will become more convenient
LG discontinues production of Blu-ray players
Nvidia RTX 50th series video cards characteristics announced before official release
Choosing answers in dialogues will be automatic in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “canonical mode”
Android will limit smartphone visibility to Bluetooth trackers
What Intel Arc B580 graphics cards can? First gaming tests published