WhatsApp will have new filters and improve video quality during calls

WhatsApp has introduced an update with four improvements to video calls. Now users can choose who from among the group members to invite to the call, avoiding notifying all its members. Filters and animations have appeared that can be applied in real time. The desktop version of WhatsApp has received a separate section for video calls, making them more convenient to start and create links.

The quality of video calls has also been improved – they now support higher resolution and image clarity. To take advantage of the new features, update the application via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

WhatsApp has received a new feature – message drafts. Now users will be able to save unfinished texts and return to them later.

Unfinished messages will be marked with a special indicator and automatically rise to the top of the chat list so that they can be easily found. The new feature allows you to edit drafts without haste before sending them.

The use of drafts has become a long-awaited update, since a similar feature has long been available on other platforms. WhatsApp added this feature only at the end of 2024, continuing to expand the functionality for user convenience.

As of July 2024, WhatsApp’s audience reached 100 million monthly active users. In addition to drafts, the messenger recently introduced a built-in address book and user lists, making it easier to organize chats.