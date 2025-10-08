WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames08.10.25
Since the launch of WhatsApp, users have been identified only by their phone numbers. However, the messenger will soon allow you to communicate with other people using a unique username, similar to how it is implemented in Telegram and Signal.
The beta version of WhatsApp for Android has already introduced the ability to register a username in advance before the official release of the feature. This will allow you to take your desired nickname before others take it. The name must contain at least one lowercase letter, may include numbers, periods, and underscores, but cannot begin with “www”.
Experts believe that WhatsApp is thus trying to avoid its “telephone” nature and develop a more flexible communication system that is not tied to specific numbers. In the future, this may lead to a complete abandonment of the mandatory use of a mobile phone during registration, as is already implemented in modern messengers.
The official launch date for the feature has not yet been announced, but the system is already actively preparing for its implementation. According to insiders, the release could take place in the coming weeks. This coincides with Meta’s recent statements about large-scale changes awaiting WhatsApp users in the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames messenger WhatsApp
The beta version of WhatsApp for Android now allows you to pre-register your username
OpenAI order AMD processors for billion dollars AMD artificial intelligence business
However, the question remains, how OpenAI is going to finance such large-scale projects as those with AMD.
WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames
OpenAI order AMD processors for billion dollars
Dozens of games removed from Steam due to Unity engine vulnerability
Monobank developer attracted $1 billion investments
Updated Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 tablet have 144 Hz screen
New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99
Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen
Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors
Samsung Galaxy M07 budget smartphone gets 6 years of updates
Bitcoin price exceeds $125,000
Last Ford Focus ST model has been produced
Harmful emissions online monitoring will be launched in Ukraine
Xiaomi breaks electric car sales record – 40,000 in a month
In the USA, biorobots were created from human cells