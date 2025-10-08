WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames

Since the launch of WhatsApp, users have been identified only by their phone numbers. However, the messenger will soon allow you to communicate with other people using a unique username, similar to how it is implemented in Telegram and Signal.

The beta version of WhatsApp for Android has already introduced the ability to register a username in advance before the official release of the feature. This will allow you to take your desired nickname before others take it. The name must contain at least one lowercase letter, may include numbers, periods, and underscores, but cannot begin with “www”.

Experts believe that WhatsApp is thus trying to avoid its “telephone” nature and develop a more flexible communication system that is not tied to specific numbers. In the future, this may lead to a complete abandonment of the mandatory use of a mobile phone during registration, as is already implemented in modern messengers.

The official launch date for the feature has not yet been announced, but the system is already actively preparing for its implementation. According to insiders, the release could take place in the coming weeks. This coincides with Meta’s recent statements about large-scale changes awaiting WhatsApp users in the near future.