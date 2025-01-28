WhatsApp on iOS will get account switching28.01.25
WhatsApp users on iOS will soon be able to add multiple accounts to a single device. This feature has been available on Android since 2023, and is now being tested for Apple devices.
In the latest beta version of the iOS application (25.2.10.70), available through Apple TestFlight, the ability to add a second account has been added. Users are offered two options: set up an additional account as the main one or link it via a QR code as a “satellite”.
On Android, this feature requires a dual SIM card, since each account must be associated with a unique phone number. An alternative is to use the WhatsApp Business application, which involves switching between two applications. The new feature will simplify the management of correspondence for users with multiple numbers, allowing them to be combined in one application.
Previously, WhatsApp provided the ability to add music to statuses. Through the “Music” button, users can select tracks from the Meta library (similar to Instagram) and accompany their photos or videos with them. This allows you to add popular hits, trending songs and favorite artists to statuses.
The feature is in the testing phase and will be available to a wide audience after the tests are completed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen has released a new mouse for office tasks. Interestingly, its design immediately sends us to one of the classic models of the higher price range. Noticeably higher. Let’s see if we can save money without losing much convenience.
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
WhatsApp on iOS will get account switching messenger update WhatsApp
WhatsApp users are offered two options: set up an additional account as the main one or link it via a QR code as a “satellite”.
Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset Samsung
Project Moohan supports both full immersion in virtual reality and a mixed mode in which additional information is superimposed on real-world images.
WhatsApp on iOS will get account switching
Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset
Seagate releases record-breaking 36TB hard drive
Google will acquire part of HTC’s XR business for $250 million
Xbox will work with 16 TB drives
Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4
Samsung Good Lock app gets new features and widgets
Results of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 first tests appeared
Energizer has released its first laptop, the EnergyBook, for $199
Sony has patented an AI algorithm that predicts player actions
Tesla Cybertruck covered in solar panels generates up to 1.5 kW
Chinese developers create Chat GPT competitor