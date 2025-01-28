WhatsApp on iOS will get account switching

WhatsApp users on iOS will soon be able to add multiple accounts to a single device. This feature has been available on Android since 2023, and is now being tested for Apple devices.

In the latest beta version of the iOS application (25.2.10.70), available through Apple TestFlight, the ability to add a second account has been added. Users are offered two options: set up an additional account as the main one or link it via a QR code as a “satellite”.

On Android, this feature requires a dual SIM card, since each account must be associated with a unique phone number. An alternative is to use the WhatsApp Business application, which involves switching between two applications. The new feature will simplify the management of correspondence for users with multiple numbers, allowing them to be combined in one application.

Previously, WhatsApp provided the ability to add music to statuses. Through the “Music” button, users can select tracks from the Meta library (similar to Instagram) and accompany their photos or videos with them. This allows you to add popular hits, trending songs and favorite artists to statuses.

The feature is in the testing phase and will be available to a wide audience after the tests are completed.