WhatsApp chats now support up to 32 people and they able to watch videos together

WhatsApp has added new video calling features to compete with Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meet. The Meta-owned platform now supports screen sharing, an increased member limit, and a speaker light feature.

Screen sharing is useful for sharing videos, sharing complex content, or troubleshooting devices. This feature also allows audio to be streamed so users can chat while looking at the other person’s screen.

The participant limit for video calls has been increased to 32 people across all platforms, a significant improvement over the previous eight-person limit introduced in 2020.

The speaker highlight feature highlights the face of the speaker in a group call, placing their image first among the participants, making it easier to identify the current speaker.

In addition, WhatsApp has switched to the MLow codec for clearer calls, improved noise cancellation and echo suppression. Video calls will also be streamed in higher resolution if supported by the user’s network.