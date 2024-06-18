WhatsApp chats now support up to 32 people and they able to watch videos together18.06.24
WhatsApp has added new video calling features to compete with Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meet. The Meta-owned platform now supports screen sharing, an increased member limit, and a speaker light feature.
Screen sharing is useful for sharing videos, sharing complex content, or troubleshooting devices. This feature also allows audio to be streamed so users can chat while looking at the other person’s screen.
The participant limit for video calls has been increased to 32 people across all platforms, a significant improvement over the previous eight-person limit introduced in 2020.
The speaker highlight feature highlights the face of the speaker in a group call, placing their image first among the participants, making it easier to identify the current speaker.
In addition, WhatsApp has switched to the MLow codec for clearer calls, improved noise cancellation and echo suppression. Video calls will also be streamed in higher resolution if supported by the user’s network.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
WhatsApp chats now support up to 32 people and they able to watch videos togethermessenger update WhatsApp
In addition, WhatsApp has switched to the MLow codec for clearer calls, improved noise cancellation and echo suppression.
You can buy now ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon and Windows 11 in UkraineASUS events in Ukraine laptop Qualcomm Windows
A Windows laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM processor can already be bought in Ukraine. ASUS Vivobook S 15 was the first model on our market