What Intel Arc B580 graphics cards can? First gaming tests published17.12.24
Intel Arc B580 graphics card first benchmarks published. Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition for $250 offers decent performance for gaming in 1080p and 1440p. The graphics card is made in a design similar to the Arc A770, has three DisplayPort 2.1 ports (one supports UHBR13.5) and HDMI 2.1a. Power is provided by an 8-pin connector and PCIe, maximum consumption is 225 W. Built-in features include support for H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1 codecs and XeSS frame generation.
Tests showed that the B580 is 42% faster than the A580, 5% ahead of the RTX 4060 and 15% ahead of the RX 7600 in Full HD resolution. At 1440, there are possible compromises with graphics settings. The card is inferior to the RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600 XT (21% and 33% respectively), but costs less.
Pros: 1080p performance, 12GB of memory, quiet operation, modern interfaces and energy efficiency. Cons: high idle consumption, weak overclocking, PCIe 4.0 x8 interface and lack of DLSS. The Arc B580 is suitable for gaming with ultra settings in Full HD, but for 1440p and ray tracing, more powerful models will be suitable.
Acer has introduced two new Nitro Intel Arc B series graphics cards, designed for gamers who prefer 1080p and 1440p resolutions. The lineup includes the Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC with 10 GB of video memory and the Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC with 12 GB. Both devices are based on the Xe2 architecture with increased core performance, making them an excellent choice for modern games.
The cards support DirectX 12 Ultimate technologies, including ray tracing, mesh shaders and variable frame rate shading, which provides more realistic graphics. Thanks to Intel Xe Frame Generation, the gameplay is smoother, and Intel Xe Low Latency technology reduces delays between the player’s actions and their display on the screen.
The FrostBlade cooling system ensures effective heat dissipation at low noise levels, and the aluminum back panel improves thermal efficiency and gives the design additional rigidity.
These cards are not only suitable for gaming, but also for multimedia work. Acceleration of media processing is achieved thanks to a dual media transcoder that supports a variety of formats.
The new Nitro Intel Arc B models provide gamers and content creators with a reliable and productive tool for work and entertainment.
