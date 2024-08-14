Western Digital introduced SanDisk memory cards for 4 and 8 TB and an external SSD for 16 TB14.08.24
At the Future Memory and Storage (FMS2024) conference, Western Digital presented several products under the SanDisk brand. Among the novelties were a 4 TB microSD card and an 8 TB SDUC UHS-I SD card, both of which support data transfer speeds of up to 100 Mb/s. These cards are targeted for use in consumer devices such as cameras, drones and smartphones.
In addition, Western Digital demonstrated the world’s first external SSD with a capacity of 16 TB, doubling the previous record of 8 TB. The drive is still in the prototype stage, but it is expected that its serial version will be released in the near future and will be part of the Extreme Portable SSD line, which is known for its reliability and high speed.
At the moment, the company has not disclosed the exact release dates and prices of the new products, but their appearance on the market is expected soon.
Previously Western Digital (WD) introduced new models of NAS hard drives, WD Red Pro, which offer capacities up to 24 TB in a traditional 3.5-inch form factor. These drives, based on CMR magnetic recording technology, are designed for high-performance tasks under constant load.
According to the company’s representatives, the new models (WD240KFGX) provide reliable operation thanks to the rotation speed of 7200 revolutions per minute and the SATA 6 Gbit/s interface. They are characterized by low power consumption and high data transfer speeds of up to 287 MB/s.
WD emphasizes that the new WD Red Pro drives are suitable for large enterprises, multimedia professionals and corporate NAS systems. The cost of new models starts at $570.
