Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4 game coming to PC in 2026

Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War IV was presented at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The game will be released in 2026 on PC. The developer is the German studio King Art Games, known for Iron Harvest, and the publisher will be Deep Silver. This is the first part of the Dawn of War series that is not created by Relic Entertainment, the authors of the original trilogy, which was released in 2004.

Dawn of War IV is positioned as a return to the roots of the genre with an emphasis on classic real-time strategy. The game will feature four factions, among which the Adeptus Mechanicus will debut. Each faction has its own story campaign with CGI cutscenes and fully animated cutscenes. In total, the campaign has more than 70 missions that can be completed both alone and in co-op. The script was written by John French, the author of the official novels in the Warhammer 40K universe.

In addition to the story mode, the game will receive Last Stand, Skirmish and multiplayer battles in 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 formats. There is also the ability to play against AI. The game can already be added to your wishlist on Steam. The announcement took place after the remaster of the first Dawn of War, which was released earlier this year.