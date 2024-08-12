Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance get 240 kW engine, 100 in 5.7 seconds, price starts at €52,295

Volkswagen presented the new ID.3 GTX Performance electric car, which is positioned as the brand’s sports electric car for today. The model is equipped with a powerful electric motor with a capacity of 240 kW (321 hp), which is 30 kW more than the standard GTX version.

The torque of 545 Nm exceeds the performance of the most powerful turbocharged engines previously produced by the company. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 5.7 seconds.

The ID.3 GTX Performance is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 79 kWh, which provides a range of about 600 km according to the WLTP standard. Fast charging allows you to restore the charge from 10 to 80% in about 26 minutes. The car’s design emphasizes its sporty character with new elements such as a black air intake and branded GTX interior elements.

Inside, the car is equipped with a 12.9-inch infotainment system with the latest VW software, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system. The price of the model in Germany starts at €52,295, but with the Volkswagen discount the price drops to around €48,725.