Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance get 240 kW engine, 100 in 5.7 seconds, price starts at €52,29512.08.24
Volkswagen presented the new ID.3 GTX Performance electric car, which is positioned as the brand’s sports electric car for today. The model is equipped with a powerful electric motor with a capacity of 240 kW (321 hp), which is 30 kW more than the standard GTX version.
The torque of 545 Nm exceeds the performance of the most powerful turbocharged engines previously produced by the company. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 5.7 seconds.
The ID.3 GTX Performance is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 79 kWh, which provides a range of about 600 km according to the WLTP standard. Fast charging allows you to restore the charge from 10 to 80% in about 26 minutes. The car’s design emphasizes its sporty character with new elements such as a black air intake and branded GTX interior elements.
Inside, the car is equipped with a 12.9-inch infotainment system with the latest VW software, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system. The price of the model in Germany starts at €52,295, but with the Volkswagen discount the price drops to around €48,725.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance get 240 kW engine, 100 in 5.7 seconds, price starts at €52,295car electric transport Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance electric car is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 79 kWh, which provides a range of about 600 km according to the WLTP standard.
God of War Ragnarök system requirements for PC are the followgames hardware
God of War Ragnarök is already available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, it will cost Ukrainian gamers 1,699 hryvnias for the standard edition.