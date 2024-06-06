Vodafone offers free GPON Internet, which works 72 hours while blackout

What are the times and promotions. Vodafone Ukraine offers users to test the home Internet, which continues to work during fan power outages. The company has equipped GPON networks with alternative power sources that ensure the operation of services for 72 hours.

As part of the “Try Gigabit” campaign, subscribers who ordered a connection to Vodafone Gigabit Net in June 2024 will receive the first 30 days of use without a subscription fee. This offer allows new users to evaluate the possibilities and benefits of high-speed Internet access. The service is available in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vyshnevo and Chornomorsk. The possibility of connection can be checked on the Internet map.

After the end of the promotional period, the basic price in the tariff will apply, information about tariffs can be found on the Vodafone website. To use high-speed optical Internet, it is necessary to install a subscriber terminal, which Vodafone provides free of charge.

GPON (gigabit passive optical network) technology provides speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which is 10 times faster than the traditional 100 Mbps. In the future, GPON is easily upgraded to XGS-PON, which allows to increase the data transfer rate to 10 Gbps. The technology is energy efficient due to the absence of active elements between the operator equipment and the user, which facilitates the provision of all equipment with alternative power sources. Customers can use the Internet even in the event of a power outage, if requested by the customer equipment.