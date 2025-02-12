Visa Tap to Add Card technology works in Ukraine12.02.25
Visa has introduced the Tap to Add Card feature in Ukraine, which allows users to add bank cards to digital wallets via a smartphone. The company says that this solution eliminates the need for users to manually enter the card number, reducing the likelihood of errors and increasing security.
Tap to Add Card technology uses the Visa Chip Authenticate service to generate a unique one-time code when the card is touched to a smartphone. This code transmits encrypted card data, ensuring a secure addition to the wallet.
- For users, it’s a fast process with no errors or fraud risks.
- For banks, it reduces support workload and improves security.
- For digital wallets, it speeds up data transfer and minimizes the risk of leaks.
The traditional method of entering cards is associated with risks associated with errors and fraud. Tap to Add Card solves these problems by offering a secure alternative. In addition, the innovation helps banks and payment services more effectively manage the transaction confirmation process.
The function is already available to clients of PrivatBank, Universal Bank and IIB, and the total number of tokenized cards in Ukraine thanks to this solution has exceeded 49,000.
