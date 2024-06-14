ViewSonic XG2536 280Hz 1080p gaming monitor optimized for shooters14.06.24
ViewSonic has introduced the new XG2536 monitor, designed specifically for fans of first-person shooters and fast-paced games. The monitor is equipped with a 24-inch IPS panel with a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a resolution of 1080p, which ensures smooth visual effects during competitive games. The brightness of the display is 300 nits, the static contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the response time is 5 ms.
The XG2536 has good color reproduction with 8-bit color depth and coverage of 99% of the sRGB color space and 98% of NTSC. The monitor stand offers a wide range of adjustments including tilt, swivel, horizontal and vertical movement for ease of use. The model is also equipped with two 2W speakers for basic audio needs, an external backlight on the back and supports VESA wall mounting.
Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C 3.2 port with 65W Power Delivery for charging laptops, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The price of the novelty is about 290 US dollars.
