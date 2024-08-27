ViewSonic VX2758A 2K PRO 3 monitor with a 27-inch 240 Hz screen and support for AMD FreeSync Premium costs $25027.08.24
ViewSonic introduced a new monitor called ViewSonic VX2758A 2K PRO 3. This is a 27-inch LCD display with QHD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and a brightness of up to 300 nits.
The monitor has a response time of 1 ms, a viewing angle of 178 degrees and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology and is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The model is already available to order in India at a price of $250.
Previously, ViewSonic expanded its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new model VX2781-2K-PRO-6.
This 27-inch monitor offers sharp and dynamic images, making it ideal for gamers and other users who need a high-performance display.
The ViewSonic VX2781-2K-PRO-6 monitor is currently available only in China at a price of 1,594 yuan ($219). A release date for other markets has not yet been announced.
