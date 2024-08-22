Viewsonic M1X and M1S portable projectors has weight less than a kilogram and built-in battery

The Viewsonic company introduced two new portable projectors, the M1X and M1S, which differ in a number of characteristics, despite similarities in basic parameters. Both projectors have a resolution of 480p and a brightness of 360 nits, which allows for sufficient image clarity and brightness for most conditions.

The Viewsonic M1X projector is distinguished by the presence of Bluetooth, which is used for audio transmission, as well as the ability to transmit an image from the screen via Wi-Fi. While the M1S model lacks these features, it also has a high level of mobility and convenience.

Both models weighing about 800 g are equipped with a “three-in-one” smart bracket, which allows you to project at an angle of 360 degrees. Built-in 3W Harman Kardon speakers provide high-quality sound. USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 1.4 and 3.5 mm audio jack ports are available for connection.

The projectors are equipped with a 1200 mAh battery and support keystone correction. Cinema SuperColor+ technology improves image quality by covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut and providing a contrast ratio of 120,000:1. The projectors can project images from a distance of 0.64 to 2.66 meters with a maximum screen size of up to 100 inches.

Both devices can also be used with game consoles and to display images from mobile phones. Prices and release dates for the M1X and M1S have not yet been announced, but the M1X is expected to be more expensive.

Previously, the ViewSonic company announced a new home projector called ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB. It supports 1.6x zoom, vertical lens shift and keystone correction for easy image alignment.

It is capable of projecting images up to 300 inches with up to 4K UHD resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate and HDR/HLG support. The manufacturer claims that the projector is suitable for use with Xbox and PlayStation game consoles. ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB has already appeared on Amazon, but so far without indicating the price and date of the start of sales.