Viber study: a third of Ukrainians do not turn off notifications before going to bed

According to the results of a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber, in which more than 30 thousand users from Ukraine took part, many residents of the country continue to leave their smartphones with notifications turned on even at night.

Thus, 37% of Viber respondents admitted that they do not turn off notifications, because they do not respond to them in their sleep. Another 12% keep the sound active for fear of missing an important call or message. At the same time, only 34% of respondents always put their device on silent mode, and 9% do it selectively.

The study also showed that the problem of sleep quality goes beyond just gadget usage habits. More than a third of Ukrainians sleep less than six hours a day: 36% reported that they sleep 4–6 hours, and 4% less than four. The majority (43%) still get 7–8 hours of sleep, and another 14% — more than eight hours. About 3% admitted that they do not get enough sleep on weekdays, but try to compensate for this by resting on weekends.

Overall, the data shows that a significant part of Ukrainians do not get enough sleep, and smartphones have an indirect effect on sleep quality rather than being the main cause of fatigue. The survey methodology involved an anonymous online survey, the key age group was 34-45 years old, with more than half of the participants being younger than 45 years old.