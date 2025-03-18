Valve: Players spent 330 million hours on Steam Deck in 202418.03.25
Valve released its 2024 annual report, highlighting significant achievements, including the success of the Steam Deck. Last year, gamers spent more than 330 million hours on the portable console, a 64% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores the impact of the Steam Deck on the market and the popularity of portable gaming.
Despite its niche and high price, the Steam Deck continues to attract the attention of major publishers. Companies such as Square Enix and Ubisoft are already adapting their games for the platform. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on the Steam Deck immediately after release.
Valve is paying special attention to the future of SteamOS as a key technology for portable gaming. The company plans to release the system for other devices, such as the Lenovo Go S, and will also allow it to be installed on portable consoles from other manufacturers, including the ROG Ally X and MSI Claw.
While Steam Deck 2 has yet to be announced, Valve continues to invest in the ecosystem. UI improvements, Linux support, and SteamOS development are all benefits for both gamers and developers. Steam Deck is becoming an increasingly versatile solution, allowing you to enjoy your games anywhere – from your living room to your summer getaway.
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k electric transport Porsche
Porsche has unveiled the updated Porsche eBike Sport 2025 electric bicycle, designed for city commuting and light trails. The new model is equipped with a carbon frame,
